Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow

to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come flow down a river of light and discovery with today’s Artful Yoga. After a gallery experience looking at a vast landscape and serene water, we’ll experience a yin yoga practice led by Adriana Rios, Jana Vcelkova and Savana Williams. This practice, done at the juncture of the summer solstice, will reveal the deeper aspects of yoga.

All ages welcome. We do ask that all participants bring their own yoga mat and arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Artful Yoga experience. A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs.

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow - 2018-06-09 13:30:00
DI 15.21

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Thursday

May 24, 2018

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours