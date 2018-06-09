Artful Yoga: Serenity Flow

Come flow down a river of light and discovery with today’s Artful Yoga. After a gallery experience looking at a vast landscape and serene water, we’ll experience a yin yoga practice led by Adriana Rios, Jana Vcelkova and Savana Williams. This practice, done at the juncture of the summer solstice, will reveal the deeper aspects of yoga.

All ages welcome. We do ask that all participants bring their own yoga mat and arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Artful Yoga experience. A $5 donation for Artful Yoga supports the Hunter's educational programs.