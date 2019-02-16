Artful Yoga at Southern Soul Yoga

Southern Soul Yoga 313 Manufacturers Rd Ste. 203 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Artful Yoga goes off site while an exciting new installation is being created in our lobby. Partnering with Southern Soul instructor Maite Bou, we’ll use a work of art as an inspiration for this buti yoga practice.

Special thanks to Southern Soul Yoga for hosting this offsite Artful Yoga. This class is FREE, but we are taking donations for The Children's Organ Transplant Association in honor of Benjamin Dendy.

ABOUT // Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. We encourage everyone to arrive on time to experience the program in full.

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
4232670968
