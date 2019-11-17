Artful Yoga with Suzanne Sabourin

Yoga instructor Suzanne Sabourin will lead us through an art inspired yoga practice.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. We do ask that all participants arrive on time, as the gallery portion is integral to the experience. Please bring your own yoga mat.

Special thanks to Artful Yoga partner CHI Memorial.