Artful Yoga: Vinyasa and Vino

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Offering a new addition to our artful yoga series will feature a wine tasting after the yoga. Community Yoga Teacher Jimmy Urcioulli returns to Chattanooga for this special practice and will lead the gallery discussion and active yoga practice.

Afterwards all participants 21 and over are invited to join us for a post yoga wine experience with RELAX Wines for an additional $5.

All ages and experiences welcome for the yoga. We do ask that all participants bring their own yoga mat and arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Artful Yoga experience.

Artful Yoga / $5

Artful Yoga + Wine Tasting / $10 (wine tasting purchase includes 2 glasses of wine)

