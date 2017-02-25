Artful Yoga: Warming Up With Heart

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come warm your heart, soul and body as we explore a work of art with Hunter staff and yoga instructor Jimmy Urciuoli of Jimmy Urciuoli Yoga. Then flow to a sweetheart of a workout with a yin-yasa practice.

Participants are required to bring a mat. A $5 donation for this community artful yoga supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. Since the gallery portion of the program is so integral to the experience, we do ask that all participants arrive on time in order to be a part of the artful yoga program. Artful yoga guests are also welcome to visit our special exhibits for an additional $10.

