Artful Yoga With Kelsey Burke

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Artful Yoga With Kelsey Burke

Enjoy a nature-inspired Artful Yoga with instructor Kelsey Burke. As always, we ask that all participants arrive on time to take part in the gallery session. Please bring your own yoga mat. Masks and distancing are required throughout the class.

ABOUT: Artful Yoga is an ongoing series taught by local and visiting instructors, connecting yoga with art from the Hunter Museum. Your $5 donation supports Hunter Museum educational programs. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

