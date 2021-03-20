Artist Opening: Whitaker, Mraz, Offutt

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Artist Opening: Whitaker, Mraz, Offutt

Local artists need support, and supporting local artists is what we do! Carson is an energetic, fresh artist who excels at live painting in festival settings. Tony is well-known throughout the Chattanooga area and has some BRAND new work to share with us. J.B. is a surrealistically-afflicted creationist with uber-mad skills.

Tell a friend, or ten friends, and make this a thing. Come hang out with us - we will talk all kinds of art stuff. This is a family friendly event with mask requirements.

