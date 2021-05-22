Artist in Residence: Alecia Buckles and Briah Gober

Visit the new Kinley Chattanooga Southside for an ‘artist in residence’ talk back and Q&A with mural artists Alecia Buckles and Briah Gober in The Exchange. Learn more about how these ladies collaborated on a project for the first time, the inspiration behind the design of the mural, the extensive work involved in the creation of this piece, and their upcoming projects. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask the artists questions as well.