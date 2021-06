Artist in Residence: Anna Carll

Head to the all-new Kinley Chattanooga Southside for an ‘artist in residence’ talk back and Q&A with local artist Anna Carll at The Exchange, inside the hotel’s lobby. Learn more about Anna’s colorful 6 feet high by 11 feet long weaving - The Magnolia Story - that hangs in The Exchange as well as a conversation about her method, process and inspiration. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask Anna questions as well.