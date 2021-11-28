Artist Sunday in Chattanooga

× Expand Artist Sunday media tool kit (Keeli Crewe Area 61 Gallery) Artist Sunday (like Black Friday, but for Artists) - Shop Original and Handmade

The Artists Sunday concept was launched nationwide in 2020 out of the creative epicenter of Austin Texas. It is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy.

More than 500 communities across the country are championing their local artists this holiday season, during Artists Sunday, the national art-shopping day taking place the Sunday after Thanksgiving – November 28th this year. It’s like Black Friday but for art.

We rallied our local galleries and non-profits and here is a line-up of who is participating for 2021 - Sunday November 28th (locations & hours below)

Area 61 Gallery: 12-6 pm – new holiday giftables, Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio 1-5pm, and The Magic of Three featured artists show for Katie Rogers, Lisa Denney & Paulina Fae.

AVA – Association for Visual Arts: 12-6pm – All Member Salon Show

Gallery 1401:12-5 pm – featured artist show DeVon, plus the work of 40+ gallery artists

In-Town Gallery: 12-5 pm – All Member Holiday Show

River Gallery 1-5 pm – featured artists Mark Chatterley, Scott E. Hill, & Tatiana Hill

Art120's International Market at Cooper’s Alley: 11-5 pm Local art, international street food by local vendors, & performance pop-up

Art-lovers and the art curious can browse and shop from a full range of fine art, hand-crafted items, experiences and performances, finding a wide range of creative items that are both practical and beautiful.