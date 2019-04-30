Artist Talk by Christine Kosiba & Kirsten Stingle

Their workshop is full, but you can still meet and learn about the work of artists, Christine Kosiba and Kirsten Stingle on April 30 at Townsend Atelier.

Kosiba and Stingle are accomplished ceramic sculptors focusing on combining animal and human forms to create narrative, iconic, and personal pieces. Each artist will talk about their own work and how mythology and creating a personal narrative led to their collaboration as artists and teachers. The talk will be accompanied by a slide show and each artist will discuss their inspirations and process. All are welcome!

Christine Kosiba is a full-time ceramic and mixed media artist residing in Brevard, NC. Christine earned her BA and MA in Education and taught in the public school system for twelve years before pursuing art full time. During that time, Christine worked with students with emotional and behavioral challenges and found clay to be a powerful tool in her classroom. Ceramic studies allowed her class a creative, healing and expressive outlet. Christine carried on her love of teaching into her studio practice by teaching workshops and classes. Christine works intuitively, allowing the sculpture to develop organically from clay coils and slabs of clay. Sculptures are fired multiple times with layers of color applied in a painterly fashion to achieve surface depth and interest. Found objects may be incorporated if they enhance the narrative of the piece. Each piece has its own evolution and story which guides its ultimate form and finish. Christine’s ceramic sculptures can be found in high-end art fairs, exhibitions, gallery representation, private collections, and publications. She is a member of the Piedmont Craftsmen Guild and Southern Highland Craft Guild

Kirsten Stingle’s sculptures respond to a modern paradox: a wired and globally connected world that creates individual isolation. Working in the genre of narrative ceramics, Kirsten fuses her richly detailed porcelain figures with mixed-media to further our understanding of ourselves, others, and our place within the contemporary world. She strives to reveal human commonalities, exposing layers of both light and shadow that thrive underneath our polite societal veneer. Kirsten also uses antique relics to further the narrative and remind the viewer of the inescapable pull of our shared human history