Artist Talk by Christine Kosiba & Kirsten Stingle

Their workshop is full, but you can still meet and learn about the work of artists, Christine Kosiba and Kirsten Stingle on September 25 at Townsend Atelier.

Kosiba and Stingle are accomplished ceramic sculptors focusing on combining animal and human forms to create narrative, iconic, and personal pieces. Each artist will talk about their own work and how mythology and creating a personal narrative led to their collaboration as artists and teachers.

The talk will be accompanied by a slide show and each artist will discuss their inspirations and process.  All are welcome!

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
