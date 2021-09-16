Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows

Jerome Meadows, lead artist for the Ed Johnson Memorial, will delve into the importance of public art and its unique purpose within our shared spaces and places.

Jerome will reflect on his 29-year career as a public space designer to discuss the continuous shifts in means, methods, and materials of the art form; how public art reflects the diversity of cultures and locations; and how it serves the need of a specific time, place, and circumstance.

Meadows will speak specifically about his experience designing the Ed Johnson Memorial which recognizes Ed Johnson, his brutal death and sacrifice, honors the heroic and historic efforts of Noah Pardon and Styles Hutchins and commemorates the landmark Supreme Court case that changed the course of American history and civil rights.

Please note: Masks are required.

About Jerome:

Jerome B. Meadows is a full time studio artist working and residing in an historic Ice House in Savannah, Georgia. Originally from New York City, he’s been living in Savannah since 1997. A graduate with a BFA degree from the Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA degree from the University of Maryland, Mr. Meadows has been self-employed as a visual artist and public space designer since 1992. His focus in the arts has been in the design and fabrication of large scale public art projects, including site layout, landscape issues, along with the conceptualization and fabrication of sculptural components all fully integrated into a cohesive whole. These projects are located throughout the United States.