Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows

Jerome Meadows, lead artist for the Ed Johnson Memorial, will delve into the importance of public art and its unique purpose within our shared spaces and places.

Jerome will reflect on his 29-year career as a public space designer to discuss the continuous shifts in means, methods, and materials of the art form; how public art reflects the diversity of cultures and locations; and how it serves the need of a specific time, place, and circumstance.

Meadows will speak specifically about his experience designing the Ed Johnson Memorial which recognizes Ed Johnson, his brutal death and sacrifice, honors the heroic and historic efforts of Noah Pardon and Styles Hutchins and commemorates the landmark Supreme Court case that changed the course of American history and civil rights.

Please note: Masks are required.

About Jerome: 

Jerome B. Meadows is a full time studio artist working and residing in an historic Ice House in Savannah, Georgia. Originally from New York City, he’s been living in Savannah since 1997. A graduate with a BFA degree from the Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA degree from the University of Maryland, Mr. Meadows has been self-employed as a visual artist and public space designer since 1992. His focus in the arts has been in the design and fabrication of large scale public art projects, including site layout, landscape issues, along with the conceptualization and fabrication of sculptural components all fully integrated into a cohesive whole. These projects are located throughout the United States.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4237083907
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows - 2021-09-16 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 13, 2021

Tuesday

September 14, 2021

Wednesday

September 15, 2021

Thursday

September 16, 2021

Friday

September 17, 2021

Saturday

September 18, 2021

Sunday

September 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours