Artist Talk: Jerome Meadows

Jerome Meadows, lead artist of the forthcoming Ed Johnson Memorial, a public artwork situated at the south end of the Walnut Street Bridge, will delve into the importance of public art and its unique purpose within our shared spaces and places. Jerome will reflect on his 29-year career as a public space designer to discuss the continuous shifts in means, methods, and materials of the artform; how public art reflects the diversity of cultures and locations; and how it serves the need of a specific time, place, and circumstance. Meadows will speak specifically about his experience designing the Ed Johnson Memorial which recognizes Ed Johnson, his brutal death and sacrifice, honors the heroic and historic efforts of Noah Pardon and Styles Hutchins, and commemorates the landmark Supreme Court case that changed the course of American history and civil rights. The talk is free and open to the public. With regular admission, guests are invited to visit the galleries after the talk.

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.