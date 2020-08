Artist talk with Will Penny and Meg Elison

Join us online to chat with exhibiting artist Will Penny and collaborating science fiction author Meg Elison about the closing exhibition Where 2 Begin.

ZOOM LINK -- password: 988525

On view through August 29th, learn more about the project and the artists here. See the full project archive here.

Follow WHERE 2 BEGIN project updates via the hashtags #where2begin #ARTSAF #contemporarycress on Instagram @willpennyart