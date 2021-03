Artists Market

Come join us in the beer garden and admire the talents of our fellow Chattanoogans.

Kids allowed 12-4, *****in the beer garden only!*****

SUNDAY MAKERS:

Music is our Medicine/Rhythm and Remedy featuring Lolobars Edibles

Jill of All Trades

Clay by Jessi

Marian Heintz Pottery

Cluster Funk Studio featuring Luna Bijou Jewelry

Lambie Cakes

Kate and Co Studio

Feral Grandmother Artistry