Artists in Transition - Marketplace

The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join Anne-Marie and Amy McKay with ‘Help Right Here’ at The Edwin Hotel for an artist showcase featuring currently or recently homeless artists to support the Artists in Transition program. The event will take place outside of the Ama Spa inside The Edwin Hotel from 10am – 1pm. Hear about these artists' journeys while learning about the Artists in Transition program and how it has helped these artists and others. Art will be available for purchase and meet + greets will be available.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
