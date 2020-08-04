Arts 65+ Introduction to Watercolor Sketching

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor. Each student will be supplied with a downloadable line drawing to use to look at or to trace if you aren’t in the mood to draw from scratch.

This first 20 to sign up will receive supplies listed below safely delivered or mailed.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like an ultra fine point Sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)
  • Printed sketch (located here)

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-65-introduction-to-watercolor-sketching-online-class-tickets-97874871375

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

Info

Education & Learning
423-521-2643
