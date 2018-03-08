Arts for Health featuring Imaj

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In our continued partnership with CHI Memorial Foundation and the Arts in Healthcare program at CHI Memorial, we are proud to continue to present the 18th annual Cam Busch Endowed Art For Health Lecture Series.  This year we welcome Imaj, country music singer-songwriter and activist who will speak and perform on themes of peace and love

