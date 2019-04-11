Arts for Health with Steven Dean of Operation Song

In our continued partnership with Chi Memorial Foundation and the Arts in Healthcare program at Chi Memorial, we are proud to present the 19th annual Cam Busch Endowed Arts for Health Lecture Series.

This year’s guest is Nashville singer/songwriter Steve Dean. He has co-written nine number one hits and is involved in Operation Song, an organization that works with veterans from World War II to Iraq, helping them tell their stories through the healing power of music.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the CHI Memorial Foundation office at 423.495.4438 or foundation@memorial.org.

Special thanks to Arts for Health partner CHI Memorial