Arts Meow & More is an art show and sale to benefit The Alice Fund, a local nonprofit that provides medical care and supplies to cats (and their owners) in need. The exhibit will feature pieces from local artists who have donated their work for the sale. Many of the pieces - but not all - will feature cats. The opening night of the show will have a reception. The show will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 am - 4 pm.
Arts Meow & More
Exum Gallery at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 305 W. Seventh St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
