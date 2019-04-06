Ashley & The X's with Rye Baby

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

If Tom Waits and Etta James were to have a musical love child, the result would be Ashley and the X's. Formed in 2009, Ashley and the X's combines the sultry and commanding vocals of Ashley Hicks with the steadfast ease of the X's ; Matt Shigekawa (guitar), Eric Parham (multi-instrumentalis), and Dan Walker (drums). With influences from 1950's doo wop to metal, they are sure to keep your ears awake and your heart on beat.

Learn more about Ashley & the X's at https://www.ashleyandthexs.net/?fbclid=IwAR0FNKWh1W04JlDsGd4cM6ZBWylZUpcsdYBOgmindDauSlYr6CRMv24h4NY

Brewery is 21+ after 8pm with Pay parking available onsite.

Tickets to show available at Eventbrite or at the door.

