Ashley & The X's with Rye Baby

If Tom Waits and Etta James were to have a musical love child, the result would be Ashley and the X's. Formed in 2009, Ashley and the X's combines the sultry and commanding vocals of Ashley Hicks with the steadfast ease of the X's ; Matt Shigekawa (guitar), Eric Parham (multi-instrumentalis), and Dan Walker (drums). With influences from 1950's doo wop to metal, they are sure to keep your ears awake and your heart on beat.

