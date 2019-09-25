Asia Travel Skills

Have you been dreaming of traveling to Asia but aren’t sure where to start?

Some travel skills are universal; some are region or even country specific. In this talk we'll discuss things you need to know while planning your trip to Asia. We’ll share advice on how to stay healthy, how to pick restaurants, and how to maintain particular diets or support a health concern. We’ll also cover the basics on what to do if you need a doctor or pharmacist while overseas.

About the teacher:

Brad West is co-owner of Thailand ETCetera, a Thailand travel company. Brad grew up in Alabama, joined the Marine Corps after high school, and then worked in California, Hawaii, and Oregon before moving to Thailand in 2009 to attend university. In 2017, Brad moved back to Alabama, where he develops websites and practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.