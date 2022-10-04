Ask an Attorney Series Part 1

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving office will host a four-part workshop on estate planning with local attorneys. The first event in the series, “Estate Planning 101,” will be presented by Greg Willett and Stephany Pedigo of Chambliss Law in the South Atrium of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists at 6:30 p.m. All four workshops are free and will be held in person as well as livestreamed. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-attorney.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
