Ask an Attorney Series Part 2

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving office is hosting free workshops on estate planning. Join local attorneys Greg Willett and Stephany Pedigo from Chambliss Law for the presentation “Do I Really Need a Will?” on Tuesday, October 11, at 6:30 p.m in the South Atrium of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This series is held in person as well as livestreamed, and future workshops are set for October 18 and 28. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-attorney.