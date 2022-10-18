Ask an Attorney Series Part 3

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving office is hosting free workshops on estate planning. Join local attorney Dana B. Perry from Chambliss Law for the presentation “Elder Planning vs. Estate Planning” on Tuesday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the South Atrium of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This series is held in person as well as livestreamed, and the final workshop is set for October 28. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-attorney.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Ask an Attorney Series Part 3 - 2022-10-18 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ask an Attorney Series Part 3 - 2022-10-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ask an Attorney Series Part 3 - 2022-10-18 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ask an Attorney Series Part 3 - 2022-10-18 18:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Saturday

October 1, 2022

Sunday

October 2, 2022

Monday

October 3, 2022

Tuesday

October 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours