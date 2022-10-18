Ask an Attorney Series Part 3

× Expand Contributed 800944570 Ask an Attorney

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving office is hosting free workshops on estate planning. Join local attorney Dana B. Perry from Chambliss Law for the presentation “Elder Planning vs. Estate Planning” on Tuesday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the South Atrium of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This series is held in person as well as livestreamed, and the final workshop is set for October 28. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-attorney.