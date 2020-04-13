× Expand The Chattery Ask a Writer

Sometimes the only way to improve your writing is to get advice from other writers.

This class is for anyone who has questions about writing, editing, formatting, proofing, and small-target publishing. To facilitate this course, you can email your questions to the Writer before class. Please email any questions to info@thechattery.org.

Website: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/13/ask-a-writer-online-class

About the teacher:

Rebecca Cook is a writer, performer, speaker, and preacher. She has read her work in many venues, large and small, and is always eager to share her writing or give a lecture. She taught creative writing at UTC (2004-2014) and mentors in Creative Nonfiction’s Mentoring Program. Her writing can be found in journals large and small--from the tiny Waugh Street Journal to the prestigious Georgia Review. She has published a poetry collection, a poetry chapbook, and an e-novel with small, independent presses. Her poems have appeared in the Romanian journals Convorbiri Literare and Poesis, and she has co-translated two collections of Romanian poems with Olimpia Iacob. Her most recent publications are The Best Man in the World, a chapbook with poet Jenny Sadre-Orafai, and The Shape of Water, a Romanian/English book of poems alongside poet Talvescu Dumitru.