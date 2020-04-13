Ask a Writer - Online Class

to Google Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sometimes the only way to improve your writing is to get advice from other writers.

This class is for anyone who has questions about writing, editing, formatting, proofing, and small-target publishing. To facilitate this course, you can email your questions to the Writer before class. Please email any questions to info@thechattery.org.

Website: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/13/ask-a-writer-online-class

About the teacher:

Rebecca Cook is a writer, performer, speaker, and preacher. She has read her work in many venues, large and small, and is always eager to share her writing or give a lecture. She taught creative writing at UTC (2004-2014) and mentors in Creative Nonfiction’s Mentoring Program. Her writing can be found in journals large and small--from the tiny Waugh Street Journal to the prestigious Georgia Review. She has published a poetry collection, a poetry chapbook, and an e-novel with small, independent presses. Her poems have appeared in the Romanian journals Convorbiri Literare and Poesis, and she has co-translated two collections of Romanian poems with Olimpia Iacob. Her most recent publications are The Best Man in the World, a chapbook with poet Jenny Sadre-Orafai, and The Shape of Water, a Romanian/English book of poems alongside poet Talvescu Dumitru.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ask a Writer - Online Class - 2020-04-13 17:30:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Friday

April 10, 2020

Saturday

April 11, 2020

Sunday

April 12, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Monday

April 13, 2020

Tuesday

April 14, 2020

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse