Trinity Baxter. canva
Join us for the second annual Assemble Dance Festival, Saturday October 1 in Red Bank City Park, featuring food truck, games, bounce house, sales, Photo Booth, and a Community Dance Performance including Chattanooga and Cleveland area dance studios.
Join us for our 2nd annual and much anticipated Assemble Dance Festival! Festivities begin at 2pm and include:
Face Painting
Dance Themed Crafts
Yard Games
Bounce House
Photo Booth
Dance Store Sales
Food Truck
5pm begins our performance featuring local performance groups:
Studio 22
Chattanooga Dance Theatre
Center for Creative Arts: Project Motion
Baylor
Girls Preparatory School: Terpsicord
Center Stage
Cleveland City Ballet
Scenic City Dance
Chattanooga Ballet
Unity Dance Troupe
Ballet Espirit
One Light
Southern Irish Dance
The Dance Movement
Don't miss out on this awesome show and festivities!