× Expand Trinity Baxter. canva Join us for the second annual Assemble Dance Festival, Saturday October 1 in Red Bank City Park, featuring food truck, games, bounce house, sales, Photo Booth, and a Community Dance Performance including Chattanooga and Cleveland area dance studios.

Join us for our 2nd annual and much anticipated Assemble Dance Festival! Festivities begin at 2pm and include:

Face Painting

Dance Themed Crafts

Yard Games

Bounce House

Photo Booth

Dance Store Sales

Food Truck

5pm begins our performance featuring local performance groups:

Studio 22

Chattanooga Dance Theatre

Center for Creative Arts: Project Motion

Baylor

Girls Preparatory School: Terpsicord

Center Stage

Cleveland City Ballet

Scenic City Dance

Chattanooga Ballet

Unity Dance Troupe

Ballet Espirit

One Light

Southern Irish Dance

The Dance Movement

Don't miss out on this awesome show and festivities!