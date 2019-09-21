Atlanta based Poetry Vs Hip Hop THIS Saturday September 21st 8pm at The Camp House. Poetry vs. Hip Hop is a an Atlanta Based national touring live show chooses 5 of the best local poets to side with Queen Sheba on #TeamPoetry and we look for a roving, guest 'Captain' of the emcees + Hip-Hop artists to oppose the poets and see who's got the best lyrics & stage show! Hosted by Internationally Award Winning Poet & Comedian Queen Sheba as seen on Verses & Flow 106 & Park Apollo Theater and 12-Year-Host Famous 4th Sundays, in Atlanta. Music provided by the one and only DJ Knodat! Featuring: Nationally Touring Singers Swayyvo + Poet Anaja Love and other opening performers! #TeamHipHop Captain Kay B Brown vs. #TeamPoetry Captain Queen Sheba. This event is about bridging cultural gaps and understanding that you don't have to agree or come from the same backgrounds to share love! 5 Poets vs. 5 Emcees in a FRIENDLY head-to-head "battle"!
Poetry vs. Hip Hop
The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
