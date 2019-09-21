Poetry vs. Hip Hop

to Google Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Atlanta based Poetry Vs Hip Hop THIS Saturday September 21st 8pm at The Camp House. Poetry vs. Hip Hop is a an Atlanta Based national touring live show chooses 5 of the best local poets to side with Queen Sheba on #TeamPoetry and we look for a roving, guest 'Captain' of the emcees + Hip-Hop artists to oppose the poets and see who's got the best lyrics & stage show!  Hosted by Internationally Award Winning Poet & Comedian Queen Sheba as seen on Verses & Flow 106 & Park Apollo Theater and 12-Year-Host Famous 4th Sundays, in Atlanta. Music provided by the one and only DJ Knodat! Featuring: Nationally Touring Singers Swayyvo + Poet Anaja Love and other opening performers! #TeamHipHop Captain Kay B Brown vs. #TeamPoetry Captain Queen Sheba. This event is about bridging cultural gaps and understanding that you don't have to agree or come from the same backgrounds to share love! 5 Poets vs. 5 Emcees in a FRIENDLY head-to-head "battle"!

Info

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
404-697-9734
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry vs. Hip Hop - 2019-09-21 20:00:00
DI 16.38

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Tuesday

September 24, 2019

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours