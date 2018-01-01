Attack Of The Open Mic!

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Every first and third Monday of the month we are holding an open mic at Barley taproom. Open to anyone who wants to perform a song, poetry, a joke or any thing else you want to share. First come first serve!

Info
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
