Attack Of The Open Mic

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This is open to anyone who would like to perform music, comedy, tell a story, etc. First come first served and it's free!

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
