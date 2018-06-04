Twice a month I will be holding an open mic at Barley from 7-10. Anyone is welcome to sign up at the event to and perform what they want. Sing a song, tell a story, tell a joke, etc. It's our show so we can do what we want with in legal rights. Though it goes without saying I have to say there will be no tolerance of bigotry, racism, sexism, or hate of any kind just good old time fun. Hope to see you there!
Attack Of The Open Mic
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
