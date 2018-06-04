Attack Of The Open Mic

Twice a month I will be holding an open mic at Barley from 7-10. Anyone is welcome to sign up at the event to and perform what they want. Sing a song, tell a story, tell a joke, etc. It's our show so we can do what we want with in legal rights. Though it goes without saying I have to say there will be no tolerance of bigotry, racism, sexism, or hate of any kind just good old time fun. Hope to see you there!