Attack Of The Open Mic

to Google Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Twice a month I will be holding an open mic at Barley from 7-10. Anyone is welcome to sign up at the event to and perform what they want. Sing a song, tell a story, tell a joke, etc. It's our show so we can do what we want with in legal rights. Though it goes without saying I have to say there will be no tolerance of bigotry, racism, sexism, or hate of any kind just good old time fun. Hope to see you there!

Info
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Attack Of The Open Mic - 2018-06-04 19:00:00
DI 15.21

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours