Attack Of The Open Mic!

to Google Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A twice a month open mic at Barley from 7-10. Anyone is welcome to sign up at the event to and perform what they want. Sing a song, tell a story, tell a joke, etc. It's our show so we can do what we want with in legal rights. Hope to see you there!

Info
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Attack Of The Open Mic! - 2017-12-18 19:00:00
Digital Issue 14.49

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Tuesday

December 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours