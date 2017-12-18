A twice a month open mic at Barley from 7-10. Anyone is welcome to sign up at the event to and perform what they want. Sing a song, tell a story, tell a joke, etc. It's our show so we can do what we want with in legal rights. Hope to see you there!
Attack Of The Open Mic!
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
