The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes which are now offered in person and online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m., with “Attracting Beneficial Insects to You Yard & Garden,” presented by Master Gardener Ann Brown. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/attracting-beneficial-insects-to-your-yard-and-garden/

Master Gardener Ann Brown comments, “Our yards and gardens are home to thousands of insects. The vast majority (90%) are beneficial or harmless. Insects are crucial components in our yard and garden ecosystems performing many important functions, such as aerating the soil, pollinating blossoms, and controlling insect and plant pests. Many, especially beetles, are scavengers, feeding on dead animals and debris, thus recycling nutrients back into the soil and creating topsoil. Burrowing bugs such as ants and beetles dig tunnels that provide channels for water. We will discuss the many different kinds of beneficial insects and lay out strategies to attract these insects to create environmentally friendly yards and gardens.” A Master Gardener since 2010, Ann Brown maintains an organic yard and pollinator garden full of native plants on Lookout Mountain. She has volunteered at the Tennessee Aquarium and Reflection Riding, as well as speaking to many area gardening clubs and writing articles for The Lookout Mountain Mirror, The Volunteer Gardener, and National Gardener magazines. As Bee City USA Co-Chair, she advocates for increasing pesticide-free habitats for bees, butterflies, and birds.

