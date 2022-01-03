AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen

to

Oak Street Playhouse Theatre 419 McCallie Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Suppose you're an attractive high-school girl and you're not only a member of a large and unique family but your father is, in fact, one of the great pioneers of industrial efficiency. Then suppose he decides, for no apparent reason, to apply his unorthodox methods to you and to the rest of your big family. The results are terribly embarrassing, funny and—it must be admitted—extremely effective! To Anne, however, the chief effect seems to be that of making them seem ridiculous to everyone else at school—especially to the boys!

Performance Dates: March 4-13

Directed by: Sandy Whetmore

Additional info: dozen.oakstreet@gmail.com

Roles available:

  • Dad--mid 40s-late 50s
  • Mom--mid 40s-late 50s
  • Anne--Teen
  • Ernestine--Teen
  • Frank--Teen
  • Martha--Teen
  • Bill--Teen
  • Lillian-11-12
  • Fred--9-11
  • Dan--8-10
  • Jackie--7-8
  • Mrs. Fitzgerald--30-70
  • Dr. Burton--30-70
  • Joe Scales--Teen
  • Miss Brill--30-70
  • Larry--Teen

Actors do NOT have to be the exact age of the character they're protraying

Info

Oak Street Playhouse Theatre 419 McCallie Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-03 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen - 2022-01-04 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 3, 2022

Tuesday

January 4, 2022

Wednesday

January 5, 2022

Thursday

January 6, 2022

Friday

January 7, 2022

Saturday

January 8, 2022

Sunday

January 9, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours