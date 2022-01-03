AUDITIONS: Cheaper By the Dozen

Suppose you're an attractive high-school girl and you're not only a member of a large and unique family but your father is, in fact, one of the great pioneers of industrial efficiency. Then suppose he decides, for no apparent reason, to apply his unorthodox methods to you and to the rest of your big family. The results are terribly embarrassing, funny and—it must be admitted—extremely effective! To Anne, however, the chief effect seems to be that of making them seem ridiculous to everyone else at school—especially to the boys!

Performance Dates: March 4-13

Directed by: Sandy Whetmore

Additional info: dozen.oakstreet@gmail.com

Roles available:

Dad--mid 40s-late 50s

Mom--mid 40s-late 50s

Anne--Teen

Ernestine--Teen

Frank--Teen

Martha--Teen

Bill--Teen

Lillian-11-12

Fred--9-11

Dan--8-10

Jackie--7-8

Mrs. Fitzgerald--30-70

Dr. Burton--30-70

Joe Scales--Teen

Miss Brill--30-70

Larry--Teen

Actors do NOT have to be the exact age of the character they're protraying