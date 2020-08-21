Auditions For The Night Of The Living Dead

Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for our upcoming production of Night of the Living Dead, set for Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Auditions will be held via Zoom. Directed by Christopher Smith.

Audition information: bapshows.com/auditions.html

Performances will be held at the Mars Theatre, streaming live to an online audition. Performances are Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and midnight.

ABOUT NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD:

Based on the 1968 American horror film of the same name, Back Alley Productions is bringing George A. Romero's definitive zombie apocalypse to life. The story follows seven people trapped in a rural farm house in western Pennsylvania and details a night of survival. Locked inside, and under constant assault from an enlarging group of cannibalistic undead ghouls, our survivors must do their best to last the night. But as the stress of the monsters outside wears everyone to their own breaking points, revealing the true threat might be inside themselves.

CAST

Ben…comparatively calm and resourceful, the only African American in the house and therefore under heavy scrutiny by the others

Barbra… a young, terribly frightened young woman

Johnny…Barbra's prankster brother

Harry Copper… a problematic, aggressive and assertive man

Karen Copper…Harry's wife, traumatized by the illness of their daughter

Tom…A young, easily persuaded, not sure who to trust

Judy…A young woman, steady with Tom, compassionate and kind

CONTENT DISCLAIMER:

Night of the Living Dead is an adult production that contains adult themes including violence and gore and some adult language.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Because of the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, Back Alley Productions has shut down the majority of its season. In order to continue providing entertainment to the community, Back Alley will be conducting ONLINE-ONLY shows with extensive COVID-19 guidelines for our performers. Back Alley Productions is committed to creating the safest possible theatre experience for our performers or anyone entering the theatre. To that end, we have created a list of procedures to mitigate the risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19, including:

Rehearsals will be conducted entirely online until 2 weeks prior to opening night, wherein performers will be allowed into the Mars.

Strict enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing while in the theatre.

We will be limiting the cast and crew of this production to 10.

We will not be casting anyone who is qualified as an at-risk individual as defined by CDC guidelines, or who has immediate daily contact with someone who is at-risk.

Preferential casting will be given to actors who are not working in public-facing jobs and who are in otherwise healthy condition.

CDC guidelines for at risk individuals can be found here. Additional rules will be determined and amended as needed prior to in-theatre rehearsals.