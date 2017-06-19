Auditions Lost in Yonkers by Neil Simon

Back Alley @ The Mars Theater 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Georgia 30728

Directed by Ronald King. Performances are August 18, 19, 20 and August 25 and 26.

Brooklyn, 1942, Evelyn Kurnitz has just died following a lengthy illness. Her husband, Eddie Kurnitz, needs to take a job as a traveling salesman to pay off the medical bills incurred, and decides to ask his stern and straight talking mother, from whom he is slightly estranged, if his two early-teen sons, Jay and Arty (who their Grandma insists on calling by their full given names, Jacob and Arthur, which she pronounces "Yakob" and "Artur"), can live with her and their Aunt Bella Kurnitz in Yonkers.

JAY - 16

ARTY - 13 1/2

EDDIE - their father, 41

BELLA - mid-thirties, neat and sweet and pretty

GRANDMA KURNITZ - Eddie and Bella's mother, a big woman, buxom, with a strong and erect body, 70 odd years of age

LOUIE - her other son, 36, doesn't look like he'd be the hugging type

AUNT GERT - mid-to-late thirties, another of Grandma Kurnitz's children

