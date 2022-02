× Expand Of August Of August

Cheer on your favorite artists as the finalists from qualifying rounds across Eastern TN all come together to share their original works. Tickets are only $5 at https://wl.seetickets.us/SongbirdsFoundation

Of August is the music of a Chattanooga-based songwriter known as August.

Melodies that move the soul & upbeat rhythms that move the rest.

www.ofaugust.com