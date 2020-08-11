August Virtual CAB Meeting

The Community Action Base (CAB) brings together local businesses, agencies, nonprofits, churches, elected officials, and community members to share ways to meet the needs of the community.

We want to break down the silos of communication. We want to serve as a bridge for the community to meet needs.

Open to members and visitors

Until further notice, CAB meetings will be held virtually.

Zoom links will be sent out via email. Please reach out to the CAB if you're not on the mailing list.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/261731328368331/