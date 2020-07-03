Aunt Betty with Sexy Beast

Aunt Betty is a high energy Atlanta Based 80's rock band that has originals on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, and CD Baby. Aunt Betty also covers Van Halen, AC/DC. Def Leppard, Poison, Motley Crue, Billy Idol, and many more big hair artists.

Aunt Betty was formed in 2010 and began playing local venues in Atlanta, GA. The response was overwhelming and now Aunt Betty plays somewhere in the southeast US every weekend. By playing music that the members grew up with, Aunt Betty created a look back to the fun-filled rock of the '80s.

Sexy Beast is the South East's top 80's rock & dance band. Party-goers relive the most iconic decade in music history with the hottest dance hits for an unforgettable event.