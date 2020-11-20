Aunt Betty

Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Aunt Betty

Aunt Betty is a HIGH ENERGY Atlanta Based 80's Rock Band, that has originals on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music and CD Baby. Aunt betty also covers Van Halen, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Poison, Motley Crue, Billy Idol and many more.

Concerts & Live Music
