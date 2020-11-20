Aunt Betty
Aunt Betty is a HIGH ENERGY Atlanta Based 80's Rock Band, that has originals on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music and CD Baby. Aunt betty also covers Van Halen, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Poison, Motley Crue, Billy Idol and many more.
to
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Aunt Betty
Aunt Betty is a HIGH ENERGY Atlanta Based 80's Rock Band, that has originals on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music and CD Baby. Aunt betty also covers Van Halen, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Poison, Motley Crue, Billy Idol and many more.
Comedy3D Comedy Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicCall Me Spinster
-
Art & ExhibitionsWeaving for Calm
-
Charity & FundraisersBeastly Feast
-
Food & DrinkGive Thanks: Thanksgiving Cocktails
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Food & Drink This & ThatBrewga: Yoga and a Beer
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.