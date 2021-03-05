Aunt Betty
Aunt B returns to Bud's Sportsbar in Chattanooga to end all this Lockdown by having a ROCKdown! Come show your love of freedom and ROCK with your Aunt Betty. Friday and Saturday night - 10 pm -1 am both nights.
to
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
