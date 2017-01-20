Austin Center: Art of Abstraction, a retrospective selection of 20 years of creating art

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A selection of Austin Center's masterful ceramics and paintings, including some made with handmade paints, will be on display for the first time in five years. Austin's artistic skills have been honed over the past twenty years in Florence, Italy, New York City, Charleston, and Chattanooga. His artwork and style are inspired by the great Impressionists and Abstract Expressionists. The bold colors, whirlwind of movement and fantastic shapes will transport you into Austin's universe.

