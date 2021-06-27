Author Chatt with Micah Nemerever

The Chattanooga Public Library is honored to host debut author Micah Nemerever for a virtual Q&A session on Sunday, June 27, at 6 pm EDT. The Author Chatt will take place on Zoom, and this free event is open to the public. 

Since its debut last fall, Nemerever’s novel These Violent Delights has received high praises from Newsweek, O Magazine, Publishers Weekly, and other publications. Described by Harper Collins as “a feverishly taut Hitchcockian story,” the novel follows two college students whose friendship turns into love and then violence. 

An exciting new voice in LGBTQ+ fiction, Nemerever will be available this Sunday to answer questions, discuss his novel and more. More information about this event, including a link to the Author Chatt can be found at chattlibrary.org/events. More information about Micah Nemerever can be found at micahnemerever.com.

