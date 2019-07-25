ourtney Maum is also the author of the acclaimed novels TOUCH and I AM HAVING SO MUCH FUN HERE WITHOUT YOU, which were both selected by such outlets as O Magazine, Time Magazine, The New York Times, Glamour, Marie Claire and others as one of the best books of summer. (TOUCH was a New York Times editor’s choice and an NPR Best Books of 2017 pick.) Her short fiction, book reviews, and essays on the writing life have been widely published in outlets such as The New York Times, O Magazine, Tin House, Electric Literature, and Buzzfeed, and she has co-written films that have debuted at Sundance and won awards at Cannes. At various points in her life, she has been a trend forecaster, a fashion publicist, and a party promoter for Corona Extra. She currently works as a product namer for M·A·C cosmetics and other companies from her home in Litchfield County, CT, where she founded the learning collaborative, The Cabins which will take place again in the summer of 2020.
Author Courtney Maum
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicGretchen Peters
-
Concerts & Live MusicUptown Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaya Trippe
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkChattanooga Songwriter's Association Presents: Songs & Stories
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Thursdays
Friday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Ukulele Workshop
-
Education & LearningIntro to Banjo Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe No Good Deeds
-
Education & LearningHarmonica Workshop
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsGlackens & Renoir Exhibition Opening
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Gateless Writing
Sunday
-
Education & LearningSurface Design Workshop
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmmy Law
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers OutdoorBig Birdie Open Golf Tournament
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Kids & FamilyTo Mars and Beyond VBS
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyTo Mars and Beyond VBS
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Charity & FundraisersReal Dog Moms of Chattanooga Give Back Night benefitting HES
-
-
Education & LearningBlock Print Tote Bag
-
Art & ExhibitionsCritique Workshop
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsChuck Frye Art Exhibit
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Tom Graves
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth