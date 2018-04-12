Author Da Chen

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

New York Times bestselling author Da Chen will speak at Southern Adventist University on April 12 at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center. 

Da Chen has written numerous books, which have been translated into at least seven languages. His works are deeply influenced by his experiences growing up impoverished in China during the Cultural Revolution. A Los Angeles Times book review calls his writing “The Good Earth … Da Chen’s voice comes from the soil of China.” A New York Times book review describes his memoir as a story about, “suppression, humiliation, vindication, and ultimately triumph.”

When not traveling, Da Chen resides in Los Angeles, developing TV shows and film projects in addition to writing fiction. Previous speaking engagements have included the United Nations, the National Association for Social Studies, and Google Inc. Among his many accomplishments, Da Chen also serves as the cultural adviser for Disney’s $7 billion Shanghai Disney Resort theme park in China.

The event is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call 423.236.2814.

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
