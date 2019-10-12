Author Delene Beeland

Join us for an extra special night with Delene Beeland! The schedule of (FREE) events is as follows:

5:00 wine and hors d'oeuvre in front of the red wolf enclosure

5:15 red wolf feeding

6:00 Delene Beeland discusses her book

7:00 meet and greet with the author

Books will be available for purchase and for signing by the author.Delene is the incredible author of The Secret World of Red Wolves: The Fight to Save North America’s Other Wolf, which was released in hardcover by the University of North Carolina Press in 2013, and in paperback in 2015.

The book was born from her master’s degree studies where she investigated people’s beliefs and values regarding Mexican gray wolves of the desert Southwest. After graduating, her attention turned to the East and learning about the wild canids that used to roam our pine savannas and woodlands.

DeLene’s work has appeared in the Charlotte Observer, News & Observer, Wildlife in North Carolina, Slate. com and more. She particularly enjoys writing for universities where she translates research into engaging science stories for general audiences. She holds a master’s of science in interdisciplinary ecology and is a member of the National Association of Science Writers and The Author’s Guild.