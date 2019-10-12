Author Delene Beeland

Google Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for an extra special night with Delene Beeland! The schedule of (FREE) events is as follows:

5:00 wine and hors d'oeuvre in front of the red wolf enclosure

5:15 red wolf feeding

6:00 Delene Beeland discusses her book

7:00 meet and greet with the author

Books will be available for purchase and for signing by the author.Delene is the incredible author of The Secret World of Red Wolves: The Fight to Save North America’s Other Wolf, which was released in hardcover by the University of North Carolina Press in 2013, and in paperback in 2015.

The book was born from her master’s degree studies where she investigated people’s beliefs and values regarding Mexican gray wolves of the desert Southwest. After graduating, her attention turned to the East and learning about the wild canids that used to roam our pine savannas and woodlands.

DeLene’s work has appeared in the Charlotte Observer, News & Observer, Wildlife in North Carolina, Slate. com and more. She particularly enjoys writing for universities where she translates research into engaging science stories for general audiences. She holds a master’s of science in interdisciplinary ecology and is a member of the National Association of Science Writers and The Author’s Guild.

Info

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Author Delene Beeland - 2019-10-12 17:00:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 9, 2019

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours