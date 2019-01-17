Author Greg Howard
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyTeen Vision
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Charity & FundraisersAll in for ALS: Casino Night
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Extraction Basics/Brewing Science
-
Education & LearningLet’s Make Soap
-
Education & LearningA Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEDM vs Hip Hop Back to School Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNorth Shore Jazz
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Funday with Danimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaggie Valley Band
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
This & ThatSixth Annual MLK Day of Service
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May