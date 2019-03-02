Author Jonathan F. Putnam

An absorbing whodunit featuring a cast of characters taken from American history, Final Resting Place by Lincoln scholar Jonathan F. Putnam, is the third in the Lincoln & Speed Mystery series.

Jonathan will speak on the topic "How the Young Lincoln Became Our Lincoln" and sign books at an event sponsored by the Southern Lit Alliance in The Arts Building (301 E 11th St., Suite 301) on March 2 at 2:00 pm. Ticket information is available on the Southern Lit Alliance website at https://www.southernlitalliance.org/happenings.

The novel’s plot is based on an actual 1838 sensational murder trial in which a young Abraham Lincoln, countered by the forceful prosecution of Stephen Douglas, defended a prominent local politician accused of murdering a rival. Douglas became Lincoln’s principal political adversary for the next two decades, culminating in the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858.

The Lincoln & Speed Mystery series is based on Jonathan’s extensive research surrounding the four years Abraham Lincoln and his close friend Joshua Speed lived together above Speed’s store. A well-born Southerner, Speed was a little known but pivotal person in contributing to the maturation of Lincoln’s career and life, thus helping develop the course of American History. The two men met by chance in 1837 after Lincoln moved from New Salem to Springfield, Illinois, to practice law and pay off substantial debts.

Before that time, Lincoln had suffered through an unhappy childhood and a decade of itinerant life drifting among jobs and succeeding at none of them. Final Resting Place opens in 1838 in Springfield when the town is involved in a high-pitched political season between Whigs and Democrats. After the land office registrar Jacob Early is murdered, the town assumes his enemy Henry Truett is the culprit, but the roommates are skeptical. Together, with the assistance of Joshua’s sister, Martha, they follow fascinating twists and clues to find the true murderer.

A recognized Lincoln scholar, Jonathan's study has focused on the young Lincoln and his defining relationship with Joshua Speed.