Autism 101 Webinar

Brought to you by Zeta Phi Beta, Dave Buck will cover various autism criteria while panelists provide their input and examples based on their lived experiences. Panelists include Ryan Lee, and autistic adult and advocate, Andria Cook, a parent and member of Zeta Phi Beta, and Dominque Pruitt, a parent and founder of an online support group called Resilience of Black Autism Families.

Click this link to register and receive a zoom link. The event is FREE! tinyurl.com/ZPBautism

Event by Chattanooga Autism Center